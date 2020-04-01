CORONAVIRUS: Orbit urged to suspend rents

A Stratford county councillor is calling on Orbit Housing to suspend all rental payments during the coronavirus pandemic to help struggling tenants.

Cllr Dominic Skinner, who represents Stratford North, argues a large company like Orbit is much better placed to access any financial assistance that may be offered by the Government than tenants, and is more able to cope with the financial hit.

Cllr Skinner said: “A lot of people are really frightened about what’s going to happen, a large number of Orbit tenants will be self-employed and worryingly we’re starting to see small businesses like that disappear overnight. In my view all rents need to be suspended right across the board.

“In the long run Orbit is able to take the hit, it’s a large company which will be able to better access Government grants. It is good that Orbit are offering some support and have put out a statement saying that people who need help to pay their rent should contact them, but it did take a week for them to do that.”

Helen Nelson of the South Warwickshire Tenant Support Group, which supports Orbit Tenants, said: “I agree with what Cllr Skinner is asking for, we’re in such a precarious time, anything Orbit can do to alleviate those anxieties is a good thing and I’m certainly in favour of at least a four week rental break. Banks are offering homeowners a three-month break on their mortgages, yet there just isn’t that kind of help available to people renting, there’s an inequality to it.

“At the moment Orbit seem to be advising anyone who gets into difficulties to contact the Better Days service, who in turn direct you to organisations like the Citizens Advice Bureau, to me that’s saying we don’t care if you get into debt as long as you pay your rent.

“Aside from saying they won’t evict people, Orbit don’t seem to have done anything, they’re very good at using buzz phrases, but when I contacted them about this issue I was just given the blanket PR response that they support their tenants.

“Tenants seem to be getting mixed messages on the phone from Orbit, some say these conversations are constructive, others not. Many are self-employed or on zero hours contracts and access to Universal Credit is not simple, so I would certainly appeal to Orbit to offer more support.”

Responding to Cllr Skinner’s calls, Paul Richards, Group Customer Services Director at Orbit, said: “We welcome the government help that has been provided so far to protect benefits, sick pay, salaries and employment. Orbit is working with its customers to help them access this help as well as a providing range of benefits through our Better Days programme.

“We have committed that no customer will be evicted as a direct result of the coronavirus and provided that people get in touch with us, we will help them with a range of tailored measures to help them pay their rents. We also continue to lobby the government for more direct help on behalf of our customers.”

If you need to contact Orbit visit www.orbit.org.uk email info@orbit.org.uk or call 0800 678 1221.