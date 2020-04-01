CORONAVIRUS: Charities appeal after fundraising disaster

Charities are reaching out for extra help as coronavirus has a major impact on fundraising.

The Shakespeare Hospice is appealing for donations or regular payments to offset charity shop closures and cancelled events for its 21st anniversary.

Chief executive Angie Arnold said: “The economic impact of Covid-19 will have a significant impact on the financial sustainability of the hospice and more than ever we need our community to continue to support us and help raise the essential funds to ensure the Hospice at Home team can continue to operate at this difficult time.

“Our Hospice at Home service costs £1,250 a day to run. Through regular giving, for example with a small monthly gift, you can make a real difference. It is very easy to set up regular giving by visiting the website www.theshakespearehospice.org.uk.

“If our amazing community, can help us by making a donation, large or small, during this challenging time, we will be most appreciative. Visit our website.”

The Myton Hospices are also in need of help, having closed a distribution centre and 27 charity shops this week. Visit www.mytonhospice.org/appeal.

Shipston Home Nursing has been forced to postpone its 10k Run/Walk at Walton Hall until next year, cancel its plant sale at Brailes Village Hall on 9th May and suspend its 100 Club Draw and Restaurant Scheme.

This week has also seen the cancellation of more events following last week’s news that the Stratford River Festival, Stratford Literary Festival, Midlands Air Festival at Ragley Hall and Shakespeare Birthday Celebrations would not be going ahead.

Wellesbourne’s much-loved Wings and Wheels event, scheduled for 21st June, has been cancelled, while the Pragnell Shakespeare Birthday Lunch in April has also been postponed this year.

Large crowds have attended Wings and Wheels in the past to watch Wellesbourne’s iconic Vulcan bomber perform high-speed taxi runs, and this year’s event was to mark its return after a four-year absence.

The postponement of the Shakespeare Birthday Lunch, organised by jewellers Pragnell for the first time, follows the cancellation of the rest of the celebrations last week. And railway fans also got news that the Vintage Trains steam charter programme is postponed until at least the end of June.

Alcester’s VE Day celebrations will no longer take place, though the VE Day committee voted unanimously to ringfence any funds raised to repair and clean the war memorial in readiness for its centenary next year.