Join in Shakespeare virtual pub quiz tonight

Shakespeare Birthplace Trust host its first virtual pub-style quiz tonight (Wednesday) at 8pm.

It will take place live on the trust’s Facebook page, with six rounds of five questions, all of which will be taken from the Shakespeare edition of Trivial Pursuit, which was launched last year.

A spokesperson for the trust said: “All of our sites including the five Shakespeare family homes are temporarily closed in the light of Government measures to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

“But our virtual doors remain wide open and there are lots of ways to encounter and enjoy Shakespeare’s wonderful works, life and times on the Shakespeare Birthplace Trust’s digital platforms. Enjoy a video tour of the five historic sites, discover fascinating online exhibitions which reveal treasures from the Trust’s world-class collections, educational resources for learners of all ages including over 300 free Shakespeare Week resources for primary school children, and of course Shakespedia for a glimpse into the life of the man behind the works.”