CORONAVIRUS: Team effort to help others

VOLUNTARY and community services and members of the public are pulling together to support those in our society who are unable to help themselves at this time.

According to Warwickshire County Council, thousands of people have found new and innovative ways to keep in touch, check in on neighbours in need and do their bit to support those feeling lonely and scared in light of government advice to stay home and stay safe.

A number of people in the county with serious underlying conditions have been asked to shield themselves for twelve weeks. This is critical to keeping individuals safe and well and protecting crucial NHS capacity.

Packages of food started to be delivered to these people, as of Monday 30th March. The prospect of remaining indoors for an extended period of time is daunting so advice to help them maintain physical and mental health and access services to combat social isolation will also be offered. Guides about staying safe and well and signposting to listening services will be included in the packs.

Anyone identified as extremely vulnerable and without access to existing support networks can call the dedicated support number 0800 4081447 for support and advice.

The Warwickshire local welfare scheme can also help people at times of unavoidable crisis when they have no other means of support. The scheme provides basic and essential help for food and energy and more information is available athttps://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/localwelfarescheme. People can check if they are eligible and apply to the scheme by calling 01926 359182 or emailing warwickshirelocalwelfarescheme@warwickshire.gov.uk with their contact details.

The county council remains open for business and general enquiries can be addressed online at www.warwickshire.gov.uk or through the contact centre on 01926 410410. Enquiries can also be directed to the relevant district or borough council.