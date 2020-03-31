Council urges residents to be considerate with tissues

Stratford District Council is warning residents not to put tissues in their recycling bins, following a recent increase.

The tissues are unsuitable for recycling and can clog up the machines used to sort waste.

Residents with symptoms of coronavirus are being advised to bag up used tissues inside another bag, put them aside for 72 hours and put them in their grey bins instead.

However as a general rule no tissues should go in the recycling bins anyway.

The council has already undertaken a number of measures designed to help residents and businesses during the pandemic including setting up a business rate and grants hardship fund available at – https://www.stratford.gov.uk/online-forms/small-business-grant.cfm.

In partnership with Warwickshire County Council a directory of community support groups offering help to residents has also been compiled and is available at https://apps.warwickshire.gov.uk/api/documents/WCCC-966-2079 while anyone who may be facing difficulties paying their council tax should visit

– https://www.stratford.gov.uk/council-tax/help-and-advice-for-council-tax-debt.cfm.

Although the district council’s Elizabeth House headquarters are currently closed to the public except in emergency circumstances, residents are still able to contact the authority by phone on 01789 267575 or by emailing info@stratford-dc.gov.uk.

Further help and information can also be found at www.stratford.gov.uk, on the council’s social media channels.

Cllr Tony Jefferson, Leader of Stratford-on-Avon District Council says: “We are trying to act as quickly as we can and adjust to all the advice, guidance and legislation that is coming down the line. We are doing the best we can with the guidance we have, as the rules are changing all the time. Obviously we cannot do everything and we are focused on delivering our priorities well and helping those that need our help most. I am very grateful to staff with the flexibility they have shown in taking on new tasks and adapting new ways of working.”