Police recover £60,000 worth of stolen items in rural crime crackdown

THE Police Rural Crime Team recently recovered a number of stolen items worth up to £60,000 following a search in an area of Shipston on Stour.

A Kubota mini digger that had been stolen from the Nuneaton area was recovered and

During the search police also identifed various other stolen items including a hydraulic breaker, Ford UK Transit Dropside Lorry that was showing false number plates, a diesel bowser and a Swift Group Caravan.

Around £60,000 of stolen items were seized along with a Ford Transit suspected to be involved in the thefts.

As the search was conducted two males were arrested by Cambridgeshire Constabulary on suspicion of plant machinery theft and fraud. One was also wanted for failing to appear at court for other

matters. This male was detained overnight to court for the warrant and both are now subject of a multi-

force investigation into rural theft.