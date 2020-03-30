BOREDOM BUSTER: Draw along with the Stratford Literary Festival

The literary festival may have had to take a back seat during the coronavirus crisis, but that hasn’t stopped it still being a hive of creative flair.

This week on its website (click here) children’s illustrators and authors with close associations with the festival will be sharing stories read aloud and sharing instructional (and hugely entertaining) videos on how to draw an array of adorable literary characters.

These include author Jeanne Willis introducing us to a newt from her garden before reading her book Bog Baby; author and illustrator Sarah McIntyre shows us how to draw a grumpy unicorn; and Philip Ardagh draws Bunnies on the Bus – plus much more.

When we tried it earlier we loved drawing along with Rob Biddulph as he demonstrated how to create the perfect Gregosaurus and a sausage dog (see below).