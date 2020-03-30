Major project to upgrade Darlingscott water network begins

A £120,000 project to upgrade water pipes in the Darlingscott area is set to begin today.

Severn Trent is carrying out the work to replace the aging water pipes with brand new ones to help reduce the amount of leaks and bursts in the area.

This essential upgrade will take place along Darlingscott Road between the junction with Ilmington Road and Potters Lane from today (Monday 30 March).

A temporary road closure will be put in place for four weeks, to keep Severn Trent engineers and other road users safe.

Catherine Webb from Severn Trent, said: “We know it’s a challenging time for everyone right now but making sure our customers have a reliable water supply is as vital now as it’s ever been. That’s why you’ll see our teams out and about over the next four weeks in the Darlingscott area of Warwickshire, carrying out this essential upgrade.

“Don’t worry, this won’t cause any interruption to your water supply. Our plan is to renew over one kilometre of aging water pipes with brand new ones. To do all of this safely, we’ll need to put a temporary road closure in place along Darlingscott Road between the junction of Ilmington Road and Potters Lane.

“We’ll be doing everything we can to minimise the disruption and maintain access for residents at all times. We’d like to thank everyone in advance, for their patience as we get this essential work done.”