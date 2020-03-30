CORONAVIRUS: Changes to housing allocation bids

FOLLOWING recent government announcements in relation to COVID-19, people will no longer be able to bid for housing association properties in Stratford-on-Avon District area.

The majority of housing association landlords with properties in the Home Choice Plus partnership area have decided to suspend the allocations process temporarily until the crisis comes to an end.

This means that for applicants who have already been matched to properties, their tenancy sign-ups may not be taking place for the foreseeable future. If applicants are affected by this, the housing association landlord will be in touch to explain what will happen next.

Those landlords who are still able to sign up tenants will continue to do this, and they will also be in touch with applicants to explain how this will work.

But most housing association landlords have indicated that, for the foreseeable future, no further properties in Stratford-on Avon District will be advertised on Home Choice Plus.

However, in some parts of the partnership area where landlords are still able to allocate, properties may still be advertised through the website in the normal way and applicants are advised to continue to use the website to search for properties they may be interested in and place bids accordingly.

Those households who are currently living in emergency temporary accommodation provided by the Council are advised to contact their case officer if they have any concerns.

We would also advise applicants to keep checking information in relation to COVID-19 via the District Council’s website which will have all of the latest guidance and advice.

The District Council will continue to provide emergency accommodation to those who become homeless in an emergency.