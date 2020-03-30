POLICE have urged farmers and members of the public to be extra vigilant following a suspected sheep theft in Tanworth-in-Arden.

An incident was reported at approximately 2pm in Penn Lane, Tanworth where occupants of a silver vehicle were seen trying to steal a sheep.

The vehicle registration was foreign and the occupants described as four young males.

The vehicle was then seen on the A435 with a sheep in the back.

Further calls indicate that two vehicles were involved – a Silver Ford Mondeo and a dark coloured Vauxhall.