Churches offer ministry in variety of safe ways

CHURCHES across Stratford district are keeping in touch with communities through a variety of methods.

Last Sunday Rev Patrick Taylor led a service from inside Holy Trinity Church but in an update to its approach it said earlier today, Saturday: “We will be live streaming on Facebook a service with Holy Communion at 10am every Sunday and Wednesday, from one of the clergy members’ homes.

“These will be available on our YouTube channel afterwards. Each weekday we’ll be posting on our YouTube channel a service of morning and evening prayer.

Meanwhile, Fr Alex at St Gregory’s Catholic Church in Stratford told the Herald: “The ministry of the phone has taken on a vital importance. The family or the ecclesia domestica as Pope John Paul called it has also become even more important.

“The most important thing I do at the moment is to celebrate a daily private mass for all of my 800 parishioners and receive holy communion for them all.

“On the parish website www.Stgregorys-stratford.org we publish our newsletter where there are details of live streaming of the mass and where I try and give some spiritual inspiration appropriate to what we’re going through.”

Stratford Baptist Church has set up a private website for the church family. It is also delivering hard copies of information and sermons to those in the congregation not on the internet and keeping in touch with people by phone.

It is also putting weekly sermons onto its public website: www.stratforduponavonbaptist.org.uk

And Kelly Smith from Renewal Church said: “Our central church is streaming live on our YouTube channel Renewal on Sundays at 10am and daily with encouraging words at noon weekdays and communion on Wednesdays at 11am, Children’s church on Saturday mornings at 10am.

“It is great to give people lots of opportunities to hear positive words of encouragement and hope!”

Keep us in touch with what your church is doing by emailing: rhowarth@stratford-herald.com and use the subject line: Church details.