LITTLE did Wolverton villagers realise on Saturday, 14th March it would be the last event for some time when a group of people could get together.

Everybody dressed up in 1920 fashion.

Paul Anthony and Peter Mathias at the cocktail bar are pictured making gin-based Wolverton Wobblers among others.

This was followed by dinner and afterwards there was dancing to music from the 20s.

A very enjoyable evening, thanks to the church hall committee.