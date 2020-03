A CHARITY local craft and business fair took place at the Crawford Memorial Hall in Bidford earlier this month.

It was organised by Laura Johnson, pictured left, and Jade Cleaver, helped by among others Jade’s daughter Ashlyn Lowden-Munro, aged ten.

The event was held to raise money for The Brain Tumour Charity, a cause particularly close to Jade’s heart following the loss of her four-week-old daughter Izzy in 2008 who died from a brain tumour.