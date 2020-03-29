Alcester Academy honoured by receipt of awards

ALCESTER Academy has received prestigious awards for its outstanding key stage 4 results last year. The awards are based on 2019 data provided by the Department for Education and Teachers network.

Alcester Academy was found to be among the best performing non-selective secondary schools in the country, receiving two awards for being in the top ten per cent nationally for attainment and for being in DfE Band 1 for student progress at key stage 4.

The Schools, Students and Teachers Educational Outcomes database compares all state-funded schools in England and the highest performing schools in a range of key measures are given SSAT Educational Outcomes Awards.

Sue Williamson, chief executive of SSAT, said: “This success is down to the superb learning and teaching, outstanding support and inspirational leadership of students, staff, parents and governors.

“You have made a huge difference to the lives of the young people in your school.”

The SSAT network is a membership organisation of schools and academies working on school improvement and innovation.