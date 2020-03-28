QUIZ: Test your local and national sport knowledge

SPORT

WHILE the sporting scene across the country is on hold, the Herald has decided to bring you a quiz to keep the brain ticking over while we’re all self-isolating.

It’s all just for fun, so see how many you can get right – without cheating!

ROUND ONE: FOOTBALL

1) Who scored the winning goal for Stratford Town in their 1-0 victory over Cinderford Town in the Southern League Challenge Cup final last season?

2) Racing Club Warwick parted company with which manager earlier this year?

3) Name the Stratford-born footballer who made nearly 400 appearances in the Football League with the likes of Oxford United, Wimbledon, Fulham, Huddersfield Town, Leyton Orient and Kidderminster Harriers.

4) In February 2019, Leeds United were fined £200,000 and given a severe reprimand by the FA for what reason?

5) What three players shared the Premier League golden boot following the end of the 2018/19 season?

ROUND TWO: CRICKET

1) Who did Stratford Cricket Club beat in the semi-finals of the inaugural Warwickshire Sunday Smash to set up a final against Knowle & Dorridge at Edgbaston?

2) How many times had Wellesbourne won the Cotswold Hills League Premier Division consecutively before their dominance was ended by Exhall & Wixford in 2019?

3) Warwickshire CCC first-team coach Jim Troughton was born into a well-known British acting family. His grandfather Patrick is best known for appearing in which science fiction television programme produced by the BBC?

4) Who did England beat in a super over to win the Cricket World Cup last year?

5) Ben Stokes was the first cricketer to win the BBC Sports Personality of the Year award in 14 years. Which England star won the award in 2005?

ROUND THREE: RUGBY

1) Who did Richard Pepperell take over from as Stratford RFC’s director of rugby going into the 2019/20 season?

2) Which former Gloucester full-back is the deputy director of sport and director of rugby at King Edward VI School in Stratford?

3) Who beat Warwick School in last year’s NatWest U18 Schools Cup final at Twickenham?

4) By what scored did South Africa beat England in the 2019 Rugby World Cup final?

5) Who did Eddie Jones replace as England’s new head coach in 2015?

ROUND FOUR: OTHER SPORT

1) After a two-year absence from the British Touring Car Championship, Henley ace Mat Jackson has joined what team for the upcoming season?

2) In April 2019, Alcester’s Dan Skelton became only the second horse trainer in history to break what milestone in a single season?

3) Burton Dassett Country Park hosted the first hill-top finish in what race’s history in June last year?

4) Where was the Greyhound Derby held before it moved to Wimbledon in 1985?

5) After 11 years without a major championship, Tiger Woods finally won which tournament in April 2019?