Stratford firm helps sign up the engineers of tomorrow

A STRATFORD recruitment firm has helped 50 specialist engineers take up key roles with a Birmingham automotive company.

The target is to secure 100 engineer jobs at the firm over the coming year with Stratford’s Consilium Recruit signing up the engineers who have started work with Sprint Power Technology which is driving forward innovations in low carbon and electric vehicle technology.

Steve Doyle, director at Consilium Recruit, said: “We’re the leading electric vehicle and battery technology recruiter in the UK so we’ve been ideally placed to help Sprint Power during their period of rapid growth and development.

“Their work to develop the essential technologies on some of the most prestigious hyper cars is exciting. It is also technology which will ultimately help more people to travel in an environmentally sustainable way, through the power of low-carbon, electric vehicles.”