CORONAVIRUS: NEC at Birmingham to be another field hospital

THE widely-expected announcement that the NEC would be another field hospital has been confirmed in the government’s daily update today, Friday.

The Birmingham venue and one in Manchester had been widely tipped to become Nightingale hospitals, adding to London’s ExCel Centre, which is already set to have capacity for 4,000 beds.

Simon Stevens, chief executive of NHS England, confirmed the role for the NEC at the bulletin held today, with Michael Gove at the helm – Prime Minister Boris Johnson and health secretary Matt Hancock having been revealed earlier in the day to have diagnosed positive for coronavirus.