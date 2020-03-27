CORONAVIRUS: New trading standards alert over online cons

THE latest update from Warwickshire Trading Standards highlights further scams where people are sending coronavirus-related ‘phishing’ emails to steal personal and financial information.

It warns these emails may contain dangerous attachments containing viruses and spyware or encourage recipients to follow a link in the email to a fake and/or malicious website.

It says you should beware of any suspicious/unexpected emails you receive related to coronavirus, for example:

Emails that that encourage recipients to provide their bank details in order to receive coronavirus related Government payments (e.g. to replace wages or school dinner payments)

Emails designed to look like they have been sent by the NHS or other Government bodies. These emails might falsely claim to link to a list of coronavirus cases in your area

Emails that offer purported medical advice to help protect you against the coronavirus. The emails might claim to be from medical experts near Wuhan, China, where the coronavirus outbreak began

Emails targeted at businesses and specifically those working from home. These scam emails may appear to come from the company IT department or Personnel department and contain fake policy document attachments which the recipient is asked to download and read.

And it sets out a range of steps to protect you from these con artists: