CORONAVIRUS: Stratford Foodbank to relocate to Methodist Church

Stratford Foodbank is to relocate to Stratford Methodist Church from next Tuesday, ensuring it can continue offering its vital service during the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier this week the organisations announced its temporary closure, whilst arrangements for how it could continue to operate during this difficult time were finalised.

Foodbank manager Marion Homer, said: “Unfortunately it just was not possible for us to operate in line with social distancing advice in our cabin at Tesco, but a number of possible venues got in touch with me to see if they could help. We’ve chosen the Methodist Church because four staff will be able to easily work in there at least two metres apart and there is a good car park which is important because when we resume sessions on Tuesday clients won’t actually be coming into the church, food parcels will be distributed from a point in the car park.

“At the moment we’re putting together parcels to take there, but soon there will be the big logistical task of moving our warehouse to the Methodist Church. I’m so grateful for the support that has been offered to the Foodbank, to all those organisations that got in touch to help, there’s been so much goodwill.

“We will not be holding a Monday distribution session next week, but from Tuesday our normal sessions will resume, at the Methodist Church.

“We’ll be putting up notices at the Foodbank cabin at Tesco informing people that we are now operating at the Methodist Church, as their vouchers will still say we’re at Tesco.”

The Foodbank distribution sessions at Stratford Methodist Church will be held on Tuesday 12noon-2pm, Thursday 5pm-6.30pm and Friday 12noon-2pm.

Stratford Foodbank is continuing to help those who are unable to buy food because they are in financial hardship, but the organisation is not concerned with providing a service to those who can afford food but need to self-isolate, or who may struggle to buy certain items because of possible food shortages.