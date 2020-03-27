CORONAVIRUS: Stagecoach makes changes to services

Bus company Stagecoach has announced a range of changes to its services in Warwickshire.

Stagecoach had been due to make a number of alterations to its timetable in Stratford District on 30th March, prior to the spread of coronavirus, but has now had to review these changes because of the pandemic.

Instead the company will now run a level of service similar to Sundays with additional journeys added in the early mornings and in the evenings to cater for NHS staff and key worker shift patterns.

A limited service will also be provided in areas that don’t have Sunday routes to avoid areas being cut off.

The company says the timetables have been carefully created to ensure that critical routes are maintained wherever possible.

It follows extensive action by bus operators to enhance cleaning regimes and protect the safety and well-being of customers and bus workers.

Mark Whitelocks, MD Stagecoach Midlands, said: “Along with other bus operators and key sectors, we are working hard to support the national effort to tackle the current challenging situation.

“The safety of our customers and our employees is at the heart of everything we do. We also know that our bus services play a vital role in keeping the country running and ensuring key sector personnel get to work.

“Following the latest government advice, we have reviewed our timetables and made temporary changes which reflect the reduced level of travel. Our objective has been to focus resources on where we know they are needed most at this time.

“We are working hard to best maintain essential services, safeguard jobs and ensure the long-term sustainability of a sector which is central to our economy and communities.

“We will continue to monitor the position, liaise closely with government and other authorities, and respond as appropriate to what is a dynamic situation.”

Since the impact of the coronavirus in the UK, Stagecoach has implemented additional hygiene measures to protect passengers, frontline bus workers and office-based staff.

In addition to well-established and rigorous cleaning regimes, there has been more frequent cleaning of main customer touch-points on buses, such as hand poles and grab rails.

However in line with Government advice, customers are asked only to travel if it is essential for them to do so.

To view the full changes to services visit https://www.stagecoachbus.com/promos-and-offers/midlands/government-coronavirus-measures–changes-to-bus-services-warks