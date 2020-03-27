VIDEO: Make a date with Adrian Edmondson to see RSC’s Twelfth Night

To mark World Theatre Day (today, Friday), the Royal Shakespeare Company (RSC) is inviting people to join a live ‘watch along’ from their living rooms on Saturday, 11th April of a recording of their 2017 production of Shakespeare’s comedy Twelfth Night, featuring Adrian Edmondson as Malvolio and Kara Tointon as Olivia.

The production will premiere on Marquee TV on Saturday 11 April, with the watch-along starting at 7.15pm.

