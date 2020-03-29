CORONAVIRUS: Charities reach out for extra help

CHARITIES are reaching out for extra help as the coronavirus pandemic continues to have a major impact on their fundraising activities.

The Shakespeare Hospice is appealing to people for donations or regular payments to offset the cancellation of events to mark its 21st anniversary and charity shop closures.

CEO Angie Arnold said: “The economic impact of Covid-19 will have a significant impact on the financial sustainability of the Hospice, and more than ever we need our community to continue to support us and help raise the essential funds to ensure the Hospice at Home team can continue to operate at this difficult time.

“Our Hospice at Home service costs £1,250 a day to run. Through regular giving, for example with a small monthly gift, you can make a real difference. “It is very easy to set up regular giving for the Shakespeare Hospice by visiting the website www.theshakespearehospice.org.uk and the link is on the front page.

“If you, our amazing community, can help us by making a donation large or small during this challenging time, we will be most appreciative. Visit https://shakespearehospice.charitycheckout.co.uk/cf/urgentcommunityappeal”

The Myton Hospices are also in need of help, having taken the decision to close its distribution centre and 27 charity shops this week.

If you would like to donate to Myton’s urgent fundraising appeal visit www.mytonhospice.org/appeal.

Shipston Home Nursing has also been impacted, having been forced to postpone its 10k Run/Walk at Walton Hall until next year, cancel its plant sale at Brailes Village Hall on 9th May and suspend its 100 Club Draw and Restaurant Scheme until further notice.

This week has also seen the cancellation of further major events in the district following last week’s news that the Stratford River Festival, The Stratford Literary Festival, The Midlands Air Festival at Ragley Hall and the Shakespeare Birthday Celebrations will not be going ahead.

It has been confirmed that the return of Wellesbourne’s much-loved Wings and Wheels event, scheduled for 21st June has been cancelled while the Pragnell Shakespeare Birthday Lunch in April has also been postponed this year.

Large crowds have attended Wings and Wheels in the past to watch Wellesbourne’s iconic Vulcan bomber perform high speed taxi runs on the runway, and this year’s event was expected to be extra special, marking its return from a four year absence.

The postponement of the Shakespeare Birthday Lunch, which was being organised by jewellers Pragnell for the first time, was perhaps not unsurprising following the cancellation of the rest of the birthday celebrations last week, but it is nonetheless a big blow for Stratford.

Trainspotters will also disappointed this week following news that the Vintage Trains (VT) steam charter programme is now postponed until at least the end of June.

Alcester’s VE Day Celebrations will no longer take place this year, though the VE day committee has voted unanimously to ring fence any funds raised for the events to be kept for the repair and cleaning of the Town’s War Memorial in readiness for its 100 year anniversary next year.