New sports clubhouse proposal submitted in Snitterfield

A NEW era for sport may be dawning in Snitterfield after plans to demolish the old sports club clubhouse on Wolverton Road and replace it with a new facility alongside nine residential dwellings, were submitted this week.

According to the application, submitted jointly by developer Avon Homes and Snitterfield Sports Club, the current 1970s clubhouse is not fit for purpose and is bordering on being obsolete.

The deteriorating state of the building has been blamed for a reduction in the number of indoor bowls users at the club.

The proposed dwellings would be built on the site of the current clubhouse, while the new clubhouse building would be positioned south of the site, between the bowling green and the tennis courts.

The nine new dwellings would be two and three bedroom properties and include parking, while a new service road would be created to access the sports club.

The majority of public comments on the application so far are very supportive of the proposal, with many recognising the need for both improved clubhouse facilities and more affordable housing in Snitterfield.

A small minority have submitted objections to the plan, citing concerns about drainage and flooding, the design of the houses and raising issues with the proposed layout, but overall there appears to be widespread support.

Lee Niblett, manager of Snitterfield Sports Club, said: “We were gifted the land back in the 1960s on the condition that we built a cricket pavilion there. Over the years we’ve added a skittles alley, tennis courts and set up the bowling club. However the building has really just started to fall down around us, it’s not in a great condition.

“We sold the land the current clubhouse is on to a housing developer with the proviso that they build us a new clubhouse first, it’s going to be a beautiful building, all glass, with a new skittles alley and it’ll have a nice patio area outside.

“It’s fantastic that we’ve got so much support in the community for this, lots of different sports take place here, we’ve got a licenced bar, the sports club really is a hub for the village.”

A decision on the application is currently scheduled to be made in April.