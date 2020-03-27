CORONAVIRUS: Life goes on at butterfly farm despite lockdown

While the lockdown continues around Britain, staff at the Stratford Butterfly Farm are working hard behind the scenes to make sure the plants and wildlife survive and thrive in the environment they live in because that’s the world they’re used to.



Each morning the farm is hosed down with water to maintain its 80 per cent humidity. The temperature has been slightly lowered from its usual 26/27 degrees to 22 degrees, this will help the butterflies conserve their energy.

The butterflies feed from the nectar flowers as well as from feeders dotted around the Farm which contain a 10 per cent[ sugar solution.

Newly hatched butterflies from inside the emerging case will continue to be released into the Flight Area. Throughout the year there are over 250 different species of tropical butterfly sourced from 20 different countries and approximately 2,000 free flying individual butterflies.

Prudence, the Green Iguana which originates from South America, is fed her daily fruit, the birds are fed their seeds and the fish fed their pellets. The daily feeding and cleaning routines are also maintained for the spiders, leafcutter ants, snakes and all the other amazing creatures that live in Minibeast Metropolis.

Richard Read, the horticulturist, is also busy tending to the range of beautiful tropical plants in the greenhouse which are used to populate the Farm. These include Bird of Paradise, Fig, Hibiscus, Canna, Tecoma, Queens Tears, Swiss Cheese Plants and Philodendron Red Emerald.

The farm has an interesting link to the rain forests of Belize and the ancient Maya civilisation and while the temporary closure takes place, staff will be using their creative skills to replicate a ‘Maya Temple Pyramid’, which will be revealed when the attraction re-opens.