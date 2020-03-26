CORONAVIRUS NEWS VIDEO: Stratford joins in thank-you to NHS workers

RESIDENTS across the Stratford district joined in the nationwide thank-you to NHS workers by stepping outside their homes and offering a round of applause.

Footage from across the region shows thousands of people joining the round of applause at 8pm this evening (Thursday) as a way of expressing gratitude for the enormous effort healthcare staff are putting in to fight the worldwide coronavirus pandemic.

In a simple but moving act of solidarity, residents whooped and cheered alongside the applause, revealing a groundswell of support and admiration for the extraordinary dedication shown by everyone from junior nursing staff to senior consultants.

