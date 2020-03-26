Get set to clap for our carers at 8pm

TONIGHT’S the night when we are asked to clap for our carers.

The campaign has gathered momentum through the week and at 8pm this evening, Thursday, we are asked to stop and unite in a show of thanks for the NHS and all those playing a part in caring for people at this time.

In this show of support, people are asked to applaud safely from front doors, windows, balconies or just in your living room to focus on the extraordinary efforts being made to deal with the coronavirus crisis.

If you have a photo or video clip of you applauding where you are, send them in to: news@stratford-herald.com