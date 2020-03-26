CORONAVIRUS: Warning over doorstep scams

CRIMINALS are using the coronavirus crisis to commit doorstep crime – that’s the warning from Warwickshire Trading Standards in its latest alert.

Reports have emerged of people receiving unexpected doorstep visits from individuals offering to buy or collect shopping on behalf of those who are self-isolating. The thieves then take cash up front and do not return.

Residents should also beware of rogue traders offering ‘doorstep cleansing services’ that offer to clean drives and doorways to kill bacteria and help prevent the spread of the virus.

Fake sanitisers, face masks and Covid-19 swabbing kits are also being sold door-to-door. These products can often be dangerous and unsafe.

The key advice from trading standards is:

1) Do not buy goods or services from unexpected doorstep callers

2) Do not reveal sensitive information such as your bank card PIN number to a doorstep caller

3) Report suspicious doorstep visits or any type of scam to the Citizens Advice Consumer Service on 0808 223 1133. Citizens Advice can provide telephone support and advice. They will also alert Warwickshire Trading Standards Service who can provide additional advice