CORONAVIRUS: Park and Ride bus service to stop

Warwickshire County Council have confirmed that the bus service at Stratford Park and Ride will cease by the end of business tomorrow (Friday).

A spokesperson for Warwickshire County Council, said: “In response to the Coronavirus situation Stratford Park and Ride bus service will cease operation on Friday 27th March until further notice.

“The car park will remain open as normal, however the terminal building is closed. Users of rail services from Stratford Parkway are advised to check for details of impacts on rail services at www.westmidlandsrailways.com. “