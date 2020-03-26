A sonnet a day… with Sir Patrick Stewart

Veteran Shakespeare actor Sir Patrick Stewart is reading a sonnet a day during the coronavirus lockdown and sharing the video via Twitter.

On Monday he read Sonnet 1 (“From fairest creatures we desire increase…”).

Before he reading the sonnet he explained: “When I was a child in the 1940s, my mother would cut up slices of fruit for me (there wasn’t much) and as she put it in front of me she would say, ‘An apple a day keeps the doctor away.’ How about, ‘A sonnet a day keeps the doctor away’? So…here we go: Sonnet 1.”

You can follow his Twitter account at @SirPatStew