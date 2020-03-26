QUIZ: Spot the Shakespearian actor – Round Two of our cunning quiz

Can you go four rounds with the Bard? We’ve got four rounds of cunning questions to test your Shakespeare. Will you be ‘Marvolio’ or Bottom of the class?!? We published Round One yesterday (link to questions here and answers below), here’s Round Two (answers and Round Three tomorrow).

Round Two: Who’s that

Click on the main image. Name the actor – and add bonus points if you can also name their role, the play and the year? (4 points in total)

Answers to Round One (word play)

1 Love’s Labours Lost 2 A Winters Tale 3 Troilus and Cressida 4 King Richard 5 Much ado.. 6 Merchant of Venice 7 Romeo and Juliet 8 Much Ado About Nothing 9 Two Gentlemen of Verona 10 Measure for Measure 11 A Midsummer Night’s Dream 12 Loves Labour’s Lost 13 King Lear 14 Twelfth Night 15 Troilus and Cressida 16 All’s Well That Ends Well