Game Fair reveals new September date at Ragley Hall

ORGANISERS of The Game Fair have announced it will now take place on Friday, 18th to Sunday, 20th September this year at Ragley Hall – rather than the original dates in July.

The annual outdoor event is now into its 62nd year and will once again showcase popular country pursuits such as gundog handling, clay shooting, archery, fishing, falconry and ferreting.

Its managing director, James Gower, said: “We continue to be positive and focussed on planning an amazing celebration of the countryside. We will use this extra time to develop the traditional game fair activities, but also to support the countryside community.”

“After many months of social distancing, it is our hope that The Game Fair will offer a vital lifeline for businesses and a longed-for celebration of the countryside for like-minded people, marking the end of a very challenging time,” he added.

There will also be additional areas to The Game Fair to accommodate as many new exhibitors as possible that have been displaced from other cancelled events.

Speaking from Ragley Hall, Lord Hertford commented: “The house and grounds at Ragley have had a varied and resilient past. Ragley served as a hospital in the last World War and went through a rigorous restoration period in the 1950s when my father brought Ragley back from a point of terrible repair to the estate you see today.

“Ragley is used to challenges which is why we are ready to support The Game Fair in its choice to move to new dates in September. My family and I are looking forward to the event. It will be a much-needed lifeline to businesses and the local economy.”

CEO of The British Association for Shooting and Conservation (BASC) Ian Bell said: “BASC fully supports the difficult decision that has been taken by The Game Fair’s officials under challenging circumstances. We are confident the event in September will provide a much-needed lifeline for rural businesses and something to look forward to for the many thousands of visitors that will be expected to attend.

“As a key partner, BASC will be at Ragley Hall in full force and we look forward to catching up with our members, who will still receive complimentary admission on each day of the event.”

Tickets already bought will be valid for the new dates, and in the unlikely event of a complete cancellation, they will receive a full refund.