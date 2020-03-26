CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Food and drink sales and social distancing advice for businesses during lockdown

FOLLOWING the government’s lockdown announcement as part of the Covid-19 pandemic, environmental health officials at Stratford-on-Avon District Council are warning food and other listed businesses not to fall foul of the new regulations that have been introduced.

The new regulations mean that current businesses are not permitted to sell food and drink for consumption on the premises or in any outside seating areas. This applies to bars, pubs, restaurants and cafes.

However, the sale of food and drink for consumption off the premises is still permitted and retail, takeaway and delivery food businesses are permitted to open and trade.

People can continue to enter premises to access takeaway services, including delivery drivers, but need to observe the social distancing guidance and serving drinks or food to customers waiting for their orders is not permitted. People must also not consume food or drinks on site or at any outside seating areas at restaurants, cafes or pubs whilst waiting for takeaway food.

Other businesses that must close are cinemas, theatres, nightclubs, bingo halls, concert halls, museums, galleries, casinos, betting shops, spas, massage parlours, indoor skating rinks, indoor fitness studios, gyms, swimming pools or other indoor leisure centres.

Any retail and public premises which are permitted to remain open must:

Ensure a distance of two metres between customers and shop assistants

Let people enter the shop only in small groups, to ensure that spaces are not crowded

Queue control is required outside of shops and other essential premises that remain open

The district council’s environmental health and licensing teams are actively checking businesses to ensure that they are following the law and the council will act where we find food businesses or licensed premises which are not complying.

For those businesses that are permitted to open, environmental health is advising them on extra practical measures they can take to slow the spread of Covid-19:

Remove any outdoor seating

Stack chairs on tables to deter consumers congregating outside your premises

Provide signage reminding people that seating areas are closed

Use spacing measures e.g. floor markers

Remember, proper handwashing of staff is of upmost importance

Touch points such as door handles, hand rails etc. must be frequently disinfected

There is a wide range of products available for cleaning and disinfection. Make sure you read the manufacturer’s instructions carefully

Disinfections should comply with BS EN 1276 standards

Cllr Anne Parry, regulatory portfolio holder at the district council says: “Although restaurants and cafes are closed, food delivery and takeaway can remain operational. In the current climate, this is an important service and our environmental health teams are offering guidance and advice so that these establishments can operate within the law.”

Existing businesses should notify environmental health of any change in their normal activity and is now providing takeaway or delivery services.

Any new business that has set up to provide food takeaway or delivery services must register with environmental health at envhealth@stratord-dc.gov.uk

If you are aware of a food business that is offering food or drink for consumption at the premises or any other business that is open unlawfully you may report it to envhealth@stratford-dc.gov.uk and it will be investigated.

