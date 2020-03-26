CORONAVIRUS: Stratford Parking charges will not be dropped

Warwickshire County Council is not planning to drop on-street parking charges during the coronavirus pandemic, though parking officers will only take enforcement action in extreme circumstances.

Some of Stratford’s Liberal Democrat councillors have called for parking fees in Stratford to be dropped by both the district and county councils, a measure they argue would ease pressure on Stratford’s on-street parking network as more residents self-isolate at home.

Stratford District Council have already said that charges in its car parks will not be dropped saying such a move could encourage people to come into town when there is a need to self-isolate.

Today Warwickshire County Council confirmed it too would not be dropping on-street charges.

A spokesperson for Warwickshire County Council said: “At this moment in time we are not intending to drop car parking charges, but our Civil Enforcement Officers (parking wardens) will only undertake enforcement in extreme circumstances where there is a clear and overriding need – such as prolonged incidents of obstructive or dangerous parking that could have a more significant impact on safety and access for emergency and essential services. This would include yellow lines at junctions, loading restrictions and obstruction of dropped kerbs.

“Instead, enforcement officers are now focused on providing help and advice about where people can and can’t park, moving people on if there are issues/concerns over gatherings of individuals (although recognising the formal role for this sits with the police, but enforcement officers can support this work and add capacity to the formal system) and encouraging poorly parked vehicles to move where possible, rather than issuing Penalty Charge Notices.”