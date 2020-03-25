CORONAVIRUS: Police issue domestic abuse warning as people are told to stay at home

WARWICKSHIRE Police has issued a warning about domestic abuse during the coronavirus outbreak as people are ordered to stay at home.

The head of the force’s domestic abuse unit has spoken out to reassure victims of domestic abuse and warn perpetrators.

Detective inspector Tony Hibbert said: “The orders to stay at home and isolate from family and friends are going to prove challenging for everyone. However, it may prove additionally challenging for people in violent and abusive relationships.

“People who have not previously been victims may also find themselves subject to domestic abuse. There is no excuse for domestic abuse and one incident is one too many.

“While as a force we will face our own challenges over the coming months, I would like to emphasise our ongoing commitment to tackling domestic abuse and supporting victims. It remains a force priority and we will continue to be proactive in targeting high-risk offenders and supporting victims.

“My message to victims is don’t suffer in silence.”

What is domestic abuse?

Domestic abuse is categorised by any incident or patters of incidents of controlling, coercive or threatening behaviour, violence or abuse between those aged 16 or over who are or have been intimate partners or family members regardless of gender or sexuality. This can encompass but is not limited to the following types of abuse:

Physical

Emotional

Psychological

Sexual

Financial

Who to call

If you have been a victim of domestic abuse you can call police on 101 or make a report via the Warwickshire Police website https://www.warwickshire.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/

If you feel threatened or a crime is in progress call 999.

If you don’t want to contact police, you can also get support and information from the Warwickshire Domestic Violence Centre on 0800 408 1552 (8.30am – 8.30pm Monday to Friday; 10am-4pm on Saturday).

Further advice