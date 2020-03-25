CORONAVIRUS: Severn Trent urges customers to sign up for extra support

WATER firm Severn Trent is urging customers to sign up to its Priority Service Register to ensure those who need extra help in case of issues with supplies are supported.

The company is encouraging customers, friends or family to let them know of anyone who might benefit from being checked on, or who needs a certain supply in case of an issue on the network during the coronavirus pandemic.

Mark Grice, who looks after Severn Trent’s relationships with vulnerable customers, said: “We know this is a worrying time for many of our customers, so we want to make sure that if there’s anyone we can be helping, or supporting in a different way when there’s a problem, we know about them.

“We’re asking anyone who may have an elderly or vulnerable family member, friend or neighbour to get in touch so we can see if we’re able to help.”

The Priority Service Register is used to support customers with special requirements to give them a better, more personalised service.

The company wants to encourage those customers who need water 24/7, or who require alternative bills, or password protection schemes, to sign up.

“It’s times like this where we’re really seeing people come together and help each other,” added Mark.

“So anyone who may know someone with a medical condition, or needs constant water or quick support if there’s any problems with the supply, we want them to know we’re here to help.”

Visit stwater.co.uk/priority for more information about the support on offer.