CORONAVIRUS: Some non-urgent services could be moved away from Warwick Hospital

Health chiefs are exploring all options in the battle against coronavirus including the possible relocation of some non-urgent services away from Warwick Hospital.

Today University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire made the decision to no longer treat minor injuries or illnesses in adults aged 16 and over at the emergency department at University Hospital Coventry, in order to free up vital resources in the fight against Covid-19.

Instead two urgent treatment centres for minor injuries and illnesses, the Coventry Urgent Treatment Centre and the Rugby Urgent Treatment Centre were set up.

Such measures have not yet been taken at Warwick Hospital but the South Warwickshire NHS Foundation Trust (SWFT) confirmed it may look to make changes as the situation evolves.

A spokesperson for SWFT said: “This is a fast changing environment and we are taking the necessary steps to ensure we effectively respond to the challenges posed by COVID-19. We are exploring all options which does include potentially moving some of our non-urgent services from Warwick to our other locations and we will keep the public informed of any changes.”