Warwickshire Police are appealing for help to find one of its police puppies after he escaped near Kineton last night.

The German Shepherd puppy, named King, ran off in the area of Fosseway Combrook, Kineton, and officers are urging anyone who may have spotted him or who may have information on where he is to contact them.

If you have any information to help the police call 101 quoting incident 328 of 24th March.