CORONAVIRUS: Liberal Democrat councillors call for parking charges to be dropped

Several opposition district and county councillors are calling for parking charges to be dropped in Stratford, to ease the strain on the on-street parking network during the coronavirus pandemic.

Liberal Democrat county councillors Jenny Fradgley, Kate Rolfe and Dominic Skinner want on-street parking and town centre car park charges in Stratford to be suspended and free parking allowed for residents in zones closest to the Windsor Street Car Park.

The trio also want residents with parking permits to be able to park outside of their zones if no other spaces are available, without facing fines.

In a post on Facebook, Cllr Skinner explained that with residents self-isolating, more strain was being put on the existing on-street parking network.

He added that talks on the issue with both Stratford District Council and Warwickshire County Council were ongoing.