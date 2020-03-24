CORONAVIRUS: District Council to provide daily updates throughout coronavirus pandemic

Stratford District Council is to provide daily weekday local updates for residents and businesses throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

Cllr Tony Jefferson, Leader of Stratford-on-Avon District Council said: “Many residents and businesses look to the District Council to give locally focused information during this very fast moving and fluid situation. The District Council’s daily update will complement those from the Government, by Warwickshire County Council and the Warwickshire Local Resilience Forum as the lead agencies in addressing the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We all know that people are concerned and even fearful and we want to provide as much clear information as we can at this time to support our residents and businesses. I hope people will appreciate that there are times when we do not have the information from government.”

Daily update 24th March

Main reception at Elizabeth House Closure

We are now closed to public visitors. Please adhere to Government instruction and do not come to our office except in a dire emergency, such as homelessness. Even then, if you can call or email us please do so. You can still contact the District Council by phone on 01789 267575 or email in the usual way on info@stratford-dc.gov.uk although, of course, we are prioritising the most urgent matters arising from the COVID-19 pandemic.

We are now closed to public visitors. Please adhere to Government instruction and do not come to our office except in a dire emergency, such as homelessness. Even then, if you can call or email us please do so. Business Rates and Support

We have already issued revised bills showing nothing to pay for those eligible businesses. Central Government has still to issue guidance on how other support will be provided to businesses. This includes provision of funds for us to distribute in the district. We are committed to distributing this money as soon as we can but we simply do not have the reserves to meet the anticipated need without Government funding. We expect this to come through quickly and will update more on this as soon as we know more.

We have already issued revised bills showing nothing to pay for those eligible businesses. Central Government has still to issue guidance on how other support will be provided to businesses. This includes provision of funds for us to distribute in the district. We are committed to distributing this money as soon as we can but we simply do not have the reserves to meet the anticipated need without Government funding. We expect this to come through quickly and will update more on this as soon as we know more. VASA

The District Council has made an immediate grant of £40,000 to ensure VASA can continue to operate over the next 3 months.

The District Council has made an immediate grant of £40,000 to ensure VASA can continue to operate over the next 3 months. Green Waste and Increased Parking Charges

The District Council is immediately deferring the introduction of both these changes, at least until the pandemic is over – Subject to Extraordinary Council approval on Thursday 26 March.

The District Council is immediately deferring the introduction of both these changes, at least until the pandemic is over – Subject to Extraordinary Council approval on Thursday 26 March. The Link

While face- to-face support at the Baptist Church has ceased, the District Council and its partner charities are still supporting the district’s homeless and are in DIRECT contact with them to ensure their needs are addressed during the pandemic. Our Homelessness services are definitely NOT shut down.

While face- to-face support at the Baptist Church has ceased, the District Council and its partner charities are still supporting the district’s homeless and are in DIRECT contact with them to ensure their needs are addressed during the pandemic. Our Homelessness services are definitely NOT shut down. Government Support

An initial payment of £1.6bn has been made to Councils with the majority going to authorities leading on COVID-19 who will have increased demands for providing adult and child social care services plus money to all Councils for immediate needs. The District Council has received £43,500 and Warwickshire County Council £14.07m.

Cllr Tony Jefferson, Leader of Stratford-on-Avon District Council said: “District Council staff are working flat out to support the district. Things are moving fast. Each day and indeed overnight, new instructions come from the Government most, for obvious reasons, do not come with detailed guidance about how to implement them but we doing all we can to get support and advice to everyone who needs it.

“Daily calls to the District Council has increased by over 100% and rising. The complexity of issues means each call is taking much longer to handle. Please bear with our staff while they try to help you. Please try to remember that they are under extreme pressure at the moment.

“Everyone please stay safe, stay healthy and stick to Government instructions about isolation and travel. Remember this will pass.”