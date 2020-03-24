CORONAVIRUS: Shakespeare Hospice appeals for support to offset impact on fundraising

THE Shakespeare Hospice is reaching out to its supporters for help to keep its services running.

It is appealing to people for donations or regular payments to offset the effects of the coronavirus crisis on its fundraising.

As reported in last week’s Herald, high-profile events to mark its 21st anniversary have been put on hold and other fundraising sources like its shops have also been lost to it for now.

CEO Angie Arnold said: “We at the Shakespeare Hospice recognise that we are living with uncertainty and operating in unprecedented times.

“The economic impact of Covid-19 will have a significant impact on the financial sustainability of the Hospice, and more than ever we need our community to continue to support us and help raise the essential funds to ensure the Hospice at Home team can continue to operate at this difficult time.

“Our Hospice at Home service costs £1,250 a day to run. Through regular giving, for example with a small monthly gift, you can make a real difference. “It is very easy to set up regular giving for the Shakespeare Hospice by visiting the website www.theshakespearehospice.org.uk and the link is on the front page.

“If you, our amazing community, can help us by making a donation large or small during this challenging time, we will be most appreciative. Visit https://shakespearehospice.charitycheckout.co.uk/cf/urgentcommunityappeal”

As the Herald also reported last week, the charity temporarily closed its day hospice and transitional care service last Wednesday, 18th March.

Staff are maintaining contact and support via regular telephone calls. The Hospice at Home service, adult counselling and children’s bereavement services will continue to operate.

The hospice currently has 104 patients who require support in various ways from Hospice at Home through to our counselling and bereavement services. It has a team of 13 Registered General Nurses working for it to provide a vital frontline service and raising funds will allow them to continue to work.

Angie added: “Thank you for your continued support, all of us at the hospice send our very best wishes to you all.”