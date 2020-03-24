CORONAVIRUS: Police chief urges Warwickshire residents to stay at home

The Chief Constable of Warwickshire Police has called on the public to stay at home to save lives and protect the NHS.

Warwickshire Police is working with Government officials and local partners to understand how the new social distancing measures, announced yesterday, can be effectively enforced to keep people in Warwickshire safe.

Speaking today, Warwickshire Police Chief Constable Martin Jelley, said: “The force fully supports these latest measures the Government has announced to ensure social distancing, which are sensible and based on scientific evidence. The guidance is clear and it is important that we all take action to stop the rapid transmission of this virus.

“Everyone must now take responsibility. Their actions can make a real difference to slowing the spread of this disease and protecting our vital NHS services. It is simple – staying at home will save lives. The lives saved may be those of your own friends and relatives.

“I know that there is now much talk around how the police will enforce these new measures. We are working closely with the Government and other agencies to consider these issues.

“But the first step is for everyone to follow the instructions. They have been introduced to protect you, your families and communities. Think about your actions, do not do anything that will make it more difficult for my officers to do their work to protect the public at this challenging time.

“Where we do come across people believed to be in breach of the measures, our first actions will always be to explain the measures and the importance of following them during this national health emergency as we seek to persuade people to do the right thing.”

The Chief Constable also called on people to think carefully when contacting the force.

“While Warwickshire Police is coping well with current demands we do need the public to support our efforts and that of our partners. I would urge people only to call us if they absolutely have to and think carefully about what their need is. We encourage people to contact us via our online channels where it is not an emergency situation, and please do not attend a station unless absolutely necessary.

“I can’t say it strongly enough – everyone has a part to play at this unprecedented time and I urge everyone in Warwickshire to follow the national guidance to stay at home to save lives.”