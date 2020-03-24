CORONAVIRUS: Brakes put on Shakespeare Express

FOLLOWING the introduction of a lockdown by Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday night, the Vintage Trains (VT) steam charter programme is now postponed until at least the end of June.

Passengers on all of these trains will be able to transfer to an alternate train scheduled/re-scheduled for later this year.

Alternatively, VT will hold bookings until the coronavirus situation eases and additional trains can be confirmed.

A credit note can also be requested for use on future trains or a full refund can be made.

All booked passengers will shortly hear directly from Vintage Trains with these options and more details.

A Vintage Trains spokesman said: “This is regrettable, but VT is not standing still.

“While lockdown, isolation and social distancing continues, VT is planning a revised and exciting rail tour programme in conjunction with Network Rail to act as an antidote to the challenges we are all facing right now.

“VT is in the strong position of being able to introduce a Shakespeare Express programme with just a few days’s notice.

“Following Network Rail’s formal allocation of the Shakespeare Express Sunday paths to the Train Operating Company, VT can now run two return trains from Birmingham to Stratford-upon-Avon on any Sunday throughout the year and we will run such trains as soon as we can.”