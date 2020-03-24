CORONAVIRUS: Myton Hospices appeals for financial help

The Myton Hospices has appealed for the public to continue to donate to the charity following the closure of its shops during the lockdown and cancellation of key fundraising events.

Last week the charity announced the postponement until October of one of its key annual fundraising event, Glow for Myton, which was expected to raise £60,000. The cancellation of the Coventry and London marathons will also impact upon the charity’s finances.

Added to this, Myton has 27 charity shops in Coventry and Warwickshire which provide almost a quarter of their annual income, and the charity says its closure will hit them hard.

Myton Hospices provides dedicated care and support for terminally ill patients and their families in its three hospices in Warwickshire. It needs to raise over £9million each year to continue to maintain its services.

A spokesperson for Myton, said: “In times that are already financially challenging for charities the potential impact of this situation is devastating.

“Myton cares for some of the most vulnerable people and make the most difficult times that little bit more manageable for patients and their families, so we are asking if you can please show your support by making a donation so that they can continue to be there for those who need them, now and in the future.”

“We hope to be back up and running soon. If you would like to donate to our urgent fundraising appeal you can do so at www.mytonhospice.org/appeal Thank you for your support.”