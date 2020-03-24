CORONAVIRUS: Shipston Home Nursing cancel upcoming events

SHIPSTON Home Nursing has postponed a number of upcoming events due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The 10k Run/Walk at Walton Hall has been postponed and rescheduled to Sunday, 18th April next year.

For a refund, visit www.shipstonhomenursing.co.uk or email rebecca.mawle@shipstonhomenursing.co.uk.

Alternatively, Shipston Home Nursing can keep your entry fee and carry it over to next April.

The Plant Sale, which was due to take place at Brailes Village Hall on Saturday, 9th May, has also been cancelled.

Shipston Home Nursing also said the 100 Club Draw and Restaurant Scheme will not be taking place until further notice.