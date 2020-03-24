CORONAVIRUS: Stratford Foodbank suspends activities for one week

Stratford Foodbank has suspended its activities for one week as the organisation assesses how it can continue to operate within the latest Government guidance on coronavirus.

The announcement means the Foodbank will not be running its food distribution sessions or taking food donations for one week (23rd-29th March).

Although Stratford Foodbank has not finalised its plans after this week’s suspension, volunteers are likely to be very welcome when operations resume and if anyone is interested in being included on its volunteer holding list email volunteer@suafoodbank@gmail.com.

Although the Foodbank is not taking donations for the week, residents can still support its work by donating on the charity’s Just Giving webpage at www.justgiving.com/stratforduponavon-foodbank