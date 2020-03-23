CORONAVIRUS: Shakespeare Birthday Luncheon postponed

Stratford’s Shakespeare Birthday Luncheon has been postponed until April 2021.

Jewellers Pragnell had taken on the responsibility of organising this year’s event, where Juliet Stevenson CBE, had been due to pick up the prestigious Pragnell Award.

Confirming the postponement, Charlie Pragnell, managing director at Pragnell said: “We have been monitoring and reviewing the global response to the COVID-19 condition that is taking hold across many countries. Our thoughts are with everyone at this time as we pull together in our communities and around the world to ensure we do our utmost in fighting the spread of the virus.

“Therefore, it is with huge regret that we must inform you that this year’s Shakespeare Birthday Luncheon will be postponed until April 2021. This decision was made after much careful consideration and with the health and safety of our guests being of the utmost importance.

“The Pragnell Shakespeare Birthday Award will still be presented to this year’s winner, Juliet Stevenson, CBE, and this will be featured subsequently on Pragnell’s website and social channels.

“Furthermore, we will ensure that next year’s celebrations are doubly special and do hope that you will be able to attend the luncheon on Saturday, 24th April 2021.”

Mr Pragnell added that the RSC Box Office would be contacting those who have purchased tickets to this year’s event to arrange refunds and urged buyers not to call the Box Office themselves due to the large number of enquiries they are currently dealing with.

If you have any further questions contact the Pragnell events team at sbl@pragnell.co.uk

Last week Stratford Town Council and Stratford District Council also confirmed that this year’s Shakespeare Birthday Celebrations had been cancelled.