CORONAVIRUS: Rec Ground play area closed

Stratford District Council has today closed the Recreation Ground play area in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier today Stratford North county councillor Dominic Skinner called on the district council to consider limiting public access to the Rec Ground, as large numbers of people flocked to the park over the weekend.

He suggested action may be needed if people ignored social distancing advice.

A spokesperson for Stratford District Council said: “This afternoon the District Council has closed the Rec Ground play area. The Rec Ground is a public open space and as yet the District Council does not have any enforcement powers to close this.

“At this time, it is important that people use this public open space responsibility and adhere to the current social distancing guidelines.

“Obviously if these guidelines change or we receive further guidance the District Council will act accordingly.”