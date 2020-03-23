NFU urges walkers to act responsibly in the countryside

People are being asked to act responsibly in the countryside as a combination of social distancing and sunny weather has boosted the number of people out walking in rural areas.

However as farmers work to keep food supplies moving, some have reported having to patrol flocks because of the threat from out-of-control dogs in fields.

Walkers are being reminded to keep their dogs under control in the countryside and to maintain social distancing measures.

Rural Affairs Specialist at NFU Mutual, Rebecca Davidson, said: “The spring sunshine and social distancing is bringing people out to the countryside at a time when sheep and their new-born lambs are particularly vulnerable to attack.

“There are real concerns that people are congregating in the countryside and putting others at risk by crowding in rural areas. We are urging people to maintain social distancing of two metres apart and not put others, including farmers and other walkers, at risk.

“In farming areas experiencing very high influxes of walkers with dogs, farmers are having to spend additional time patrolling flocks to try and prevent attacks by dogs which is hindering them from getting on with the vital task of producing food for the nation.

“UK farmers are working under immense pressure at the moment to feed the nation through the Coronavirus outbreak and we are urging people to keep their dogs under control, to clear up their mess and to be responsible in the countryside.”

According to the NFU, farm animals worth £1.2million were savaged by dogs last year in the UK.