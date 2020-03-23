Coronavirus news: Butterfly Farm says it will close temporarily

A STATEMENT reads: “In response to yesterday’s briefing from the Government, the Stratford-upon-Avon Butterfly Farm has taken the decision to close temporarily with immediate effect to assist in stopping the spread of the virus. Looking after its customers, visitors and colleagues is the Farm’s top priority and it has not taken this decision lightly.

“In the meantime, the Farm team will be looking after their creatures and gardens behind closed doors. Whilst temporarily closed, the team will try and lift spirits with regular posts on their social media channels and website.

“As a small independent business, the Farm would like to thank everyone for their support and wish everyone good health. The Farm looks forward to re-opening in happier times.”