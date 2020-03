DESPITE the pubs being closed across the country on Friday evening, Warwickshire Police still arrested ten people in Warwickshire on suspicion of drink drive offences over the weekend.

Police also arrested two people for drug drive offences.

Inspector Jem Mountford from the Warwickshire Police Roads Policing Team said: “Drink driving wrecks lives and just because the pubs are shut this does not mean that we’re not out there actively looking for offenders.”

#NotWorthTheRisk